IceHogs Head East to Take on Lehigh Valley

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Allentown, PA- The Rockford IceHogs meet the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at the PPL Center as they continue their six game road trip. The IceHogs have taken three out of four points in the first two games of the road trip.

Feels Like The First Time- Tonight's matchup in Allentown will be the first meeting between Rockford and Lehigh Valley. The IceHogs have never faced the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate Lehigh Valley (2014-Present), Adirondack Phantoms (2009-14), or Philadelphia Phantoms (1996-2009) during their time in the AHL. The Phantoms will make their first trip to Rockford in late February.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 7-9-2-0, 16 pts (4th Central Division)

Lehigh Valley- 9-6-3-1, 22 pts (4th Atlantic Division) Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Tip Of The Cap - Gerry Mayhew lead the way for the IceHogs in Chicago with his 4th career hat trick in Rockford's 6-3 win Sunday afternoon. The 2019 AHL MVP scored his first goal in the second period to tie the game at two. Mayhew would net two more goals in the third period, including an empty net goal to secure the IceHogs first win over the Wolves this season. Mayhew is the first IceHog to register a hat trick since Colton Dach scored his first professional hat trick on 11/18/2023 against the Iowa Wild.

Quick Start - IceHogs' rookie Samuel Savoie opened the scoring in Chicago 90 seconds in for his 3rd goal of the season. With Savoie's opening goal, the IceHogs have scored within the first ten minutes in four of their last five games. The IceHogs have tallied the first goal in ten games this season.

Scouting The Opponent - Lehigh Valley is led by winger Samu Tuomaala with 20 points (8G,12A).The 2021 2nd-round pick is currently in his 2nd AHL season. Olle Lycksell is 2nd in team scoring with 15 points (5G,10A). Cal Petersen has started the majority of games between the pipes for the Phantoms, with nine appearances this season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head To Head Matchups

Dec. 4 @ Lehigh Valley 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Lehigh Valley 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.