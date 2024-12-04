Admirals Scare off Monsters

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals netminder Matt Murray stopped 25 of the 26 shots he saw to help guide the team to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Ryder Rolston, and Kevin Gravel lit the lamp for the Admirals, who have won two straight and have points in four in a row (2-0-1-1). The Ads improved their record to 11-4-2-1 on the year, good for 25 points.

It didn't take long for the Ads to a grab an early lead as Hinostroza, the AHL's leading scorer, collected a loose puck high in the Cleveland zone, took three strides and fired a shot over the glove of netminder Jet Greaves just 63 seconds into the game.

Wiesblatt made it 2-0 Milwaukee with his second goal of the season at 4:10 of the first when he collected the rebound of a Jake Lucchini shot to the right side Greaves and patiently lifted the puck over the Cleveland goalie's outstretched legs.

The Monster's Trey Fix-Wolansky would cut the Ads lead in half with his 12th of the year with 7:13 to go in the first period.

The score stayed that way until less than 90 seconds left in the second period when newly acquired forward Ryder Rolston scored for the Admirals. Rolston grabbed the puck in the neutral zone and raced into the Cleveland zone before unleashing a snapper over the glove of Greaves and a 3-1 lead.

Gravel iced the game for Milwaukee with an empty-net, power-play goal with 49 seconds to play in the contest. It was the Admirals Captain's first power-play goal since December 13th, 2017.

The Admirals hit the road for a pair of games in Des Moines this weekend against the Wild. They return to Panther Arena on Friday, December 13th at 7 pm against Iowa.

