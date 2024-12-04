Abbotsford Canucks Announce Second Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights, Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the second half of the 2024.25 regular season are available for purchase now! Tickets start at just $23 and can be purchased at Abbotsford.Canucks.com/tickets/singlegame.

In addition, we're excited to unveil the remaining Community & Fan Engagement Nights for the season! Highlights include fan-favourite Country Night and St. Paddy's Day, a special Family Day celebration, and a memorable Fan Appreciation Night to cap off the final home game of the season. 

The second half of the Abbotsford Canucks' Community & Fan Engagement Nights schedule will consist of the following nights: 

Flaunt Your Flannel, presented by Lordco: January 18 vs San Jose Barracuda

Mark your calendars and flaunt your flannels! Let's see Abbotsford Centre decked out in plaid! 

Lunar New Year: February 1 vs Calgary Wranglers 

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with the Abbotsford Canucks! Join us for a vibrant evening honouring Lunar New Year traditions. 

Country Night: February 15 vs Colorado Eagles 

Don't put away your cowboy hats, it's time for another legendary Country Night! Saddle up for tons of western fun. 

Family Day, presented by FortisBC: February 17 vs Colorado Eagles:

Celebrate Family Day with an afternoon of quality time and unforgettable memories at Abbotsford Centre, featuring family-friendly activities. 

Top Dogs Night: March 8 vs San Jose Barracuda 

Back for another year, don't miss the night everyone's been waiting for, where dogs from across the Fraser Valley come together to compete for the title of Abbotsford's Top Dog! Pups will also be available for adoption throughout the game.

St. Paddy's Night: March 15 vs Calgary Wranglers 

Bring your friends, put on your green jerseys, and hold onto your lucky clovers to bring all the luck of the Irish you can! 

'80s Night, presented by UFV: April 5 vs Laval Rocket 

Step back to the 1980s with the Abbotsford Canucks! Enjoy a nostalgic evening celebrating iconic 80s pop culture, movies, and music! 

Fan Appreciation, presented by Traveland RV: April 12 vs Calgary Wranglers 

End the season with a night dedicated to you, the fans! Enjoy special activities and giveaways as we thank you for your incredible support throughout the year.  

A look at the highlights from the first half of the season

We kicked off the season with a two-day home opener celebration where fans saw live entertainment, exciting activations, free snacks, and discounted beer for a lively celebration to get the team riled up for the season. 

Abbotsford Centre came alive in the first half of the season, creating memorable moments for the players and fans by celebrating culture and supporting important causes through dedicated theme nights such as Diwali Night, Country Night, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night. We're looking forward to seeing the energy our fans will continue to bring to the ice during the second half of our Community & Fan Engagement Nights!  

The second half of the season still includes Friday Night Live each Friday home game with South Rise Social, consisting of discounted beer and live music, as well as Next Gen Sundays, where we will welcome the next generation of Abbotsford Canucks and hockey fans! Each Sunday home game will begin at 4:00pm PT, perfect for the whole family! 

For tickets to these and any other second half of the season home game, visit Abbotsford.Canucks.com/tickets/singlegame.  

