William Lagesson Returns to Grand Rapids
December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned defenseman William Lagesson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lagesson has five points (2-3-5), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 13 games with the Griffins this season. His plus-nine rating is tied for 10th among the league's defensemen and first on the roster. Last season, the 28-year-old spent the majority of campaign in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs (30 games) and Anaheim Ducks (10), showing a combined four assists, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 40 outings. Lagesson, the 91st pick by Edmonton in 2014, has suited up for 100 NHL contests across four seasons and has registered 11 points (0-11-11), 54 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 77 career AHL points (23-54-77) in 186 regular-season games since 2018-19 to go along with 132 penalty minutes and a plus-42 rating. Prior to turning pro, Lagesson spent two seasons at UMass and collected 15 points (4-11-15) in 63 outings. He earned a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2013 U17 World Hockey Challen and later paced the 2016 World Junior Championship's defensemen with two goals.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson
(Nicolas Carrillo)
