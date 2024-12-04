LA Kings Loan Erik Portillo to Ontario
December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Wednesday that goaltender Erik Portillo has been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.
Portillo, 24, made his NHL debut on Friday in Anaheim, stopping 28 shots while backstopping the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks.
The second-year netminder has a 4-2-0 record with Ontario in six appearances this season, owning a 2.68 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He went 24-11-3 in 39 games as a rookie during 2023-24 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 SV%.
The Reign will make their way to Pechanga Arena in San Diego for their next contest, a battle with the Gulls scheduled for Saturday night at 6 p.m. Ontario then returns home for a matchup with Bakersfield at Toyota Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
