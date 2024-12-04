Wolf Pack Too Much for Islanders Wednesday

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Alex Jefferies scored a power-play goal early in the second period on Wednesday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (5-13-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 6-1 defeat to the Hartford Wolf Pack (9-8-2-1) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Alex Belzile recorded three power-play goals for his second hat trick of the season to lead the Wolf Pack. Benoit-Olivier Groulx notched a season-high four assists and Victor Mancini added three helpers. Dylan Garand (6-2-2) made 31 saves on 32 shots.

Jefferies' power-play strike was his first goal since Oct. 20th against Hartford. He has 11 points on the season, moving into sole possession of third on the team in scoring. Chris Terry and Calle Odelius were credited with assists on Jefferies' fourth goal of the year.

At 17:24 of the first, the Islanders were charged with a too-many-men on the ice penalty, giving Hartford the man advantage. They benefited 51 seconds later when Belzile fired a wrister from the right circle past Marcus Hogberg (2-5-3) to make it 1-0.

The Islanders answered at 6:32 of the second with their only tally of the night. After Ben Harpur was accessed a slashing penalty, Jefferies took Terry's cross-ice pass and launched a wrist shot that hit the top-right bar and then deflected off the left post, eventually falling into the back of the net to even the contest at 1-1.

Hartford responded about 10 minutes later to take back the lead for good. At 15:31, Terry was called for slashing and shortly after, Belzile broke the tie when he snuck a wrister past Hogberg's right side at the 16:11 mark. Two minutes and 51 seconds later, Anton Blidh took a pass from Groulx and buried it, extending Hartford's lead to 3-1.

Hartford added insurance in the final frame with three goals in just 52 seconds. At 8:47, Belzile scored his third power-play goal of the night to secure his second hat trick in the last six games. Matt Rempe redirected Casey Fitzgerald's shot past Hogberg at 9:32 and Bryce McConnell-Barker sent home a rebound just seven seconds later for the 6-1 final. It was Hartford's first win on the road this season.

Bridgeport's power play went 1-for-5 on the night. Despite the loss, the Islanders led in shots 32-30.

The Islanders are 2-1-1-0 through four of their 10 meetings against Hartford this season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to the road in their next game on Friday, facing the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. inside MassMutual Center. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

