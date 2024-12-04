Bears Stymie Penguins, 6-1

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears, 6-1, at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday night.

In the second meeting of the season between two bitter rivals, Hershey enacted revenge on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-5-1-0), who took the first meeting of the year four days ago at Giant Center.

Ethan Bear opened the scoring for Hershey with a wrister from the slot at 14:48 of the first period.

Pierrick Dubé and Bogdan Trineyev each scored with under a minute to go in the opening frame to suddenly extend Hershey's lead to 3-0.

After a few big saves by Joel Blomqvist kept the score within reach for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Spencer Smallman found Henrik Rybinski for a point-blank shot at the net-front and increased the Bears' lead to 4-0 at 14:31 of the second period.

Alex Limoges put the Bears up by five with a redirect at 16:11 of the second, but the Penguins scored their only goal of the night mere moments later. Sixteen seconds after Limoges's tally, Emil Bemström set up Boris Katchouk for the latter's seventh goal of the season.

As the clock ticked down before the second intermission, Ethen Frank tallied his league-leading 16th goal of the season, thus concluding the scoring.

Filip Larsson relieved Blomqvist at the start of the third period, stopping all eight shots he faced. Blomqvist recorded 20 saves on 26 shots. Hunter Shepard made 29 saves in Hershey's return to the win column.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the team travels to play the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at XL Center.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for their next home game on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for a matchup with the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.