Belzile Pots Hat-Trick as Wolf Pack Rout Islanders 6-1

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their four-game losing streak in style on Wednesday night, routing the rival Bridgeport Islanders by a score of 6-1. Alex Belzile recorded his second hat-trick of the season in the win, while Bo Groulx recorded four assists.

The Wolf Pack's power play struck for a season-high three goals, going three-for-four in the win. The unit's second goal, at 16:11 of the middle frame, would prove to be the difference. Belzile took a pass from Victor Mancini in the left-wing circle, held possession, then elected to blast a shot towards the net.

The shot snuck through traffic and beat Marcus Hogberg to make it a 2-1 game.

Mancini's assist was the second of three in the win for the rookie.

Belzile opened the scoring 18:15 into the game, sniping home a power play marker. A clearing attempt by the Wolf Pack came in front of the Islanders' bench, where Bridgeport touched it with six skaters on the ice.

On the ensuing power play, Belzile rifled a shot from the right-wing circle that clipped the bar and went in for his fifth goal of the season.

Dylan Garand was strong in net during the first period, making eight saves. His best two saves came on point-blank chances from Tyce Thompson in the opening minutes and Marc Gatcomb in the final stretch of the period.

Alex Jefferies evened the score 6:32 into the middle frame, scoring his second power play goal of the season against the Wolf Pack. Jefferies took a feed from Chris Terry just inside the right-wing circle and snapped a shot by Garand.

The Wolf Pack's power play counter at 16:11 would give them the lead for good and would be the first of five unanswered markers.

Anton Blidh made it a 3-1 game at 19:02, burying his fifth goal of the season from the bottom of the right-wing circle. After a mad dash in the offensive zone, Groulx's wraparound attempt came to Blidh, who smacked home the insurance marker.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill was tested early in the final frame, killing off two penalties in the first six minutes of the period.

The power play would then kick off a stretch of three goals in 52 seconds, as the club blew the game wide open.

Belzile completed his hat-trick at 8:47, scoring the club's third power play goal of the game. Groulx's shot from the left-wing wall was redirected in front by Belzile, fooling Hogberg to make it a 4-1 spread.

Groulx's assist on the goal was his fourth of the night and eleventh of the season.

Less than a minute later, Casey Fitzgerald's shot from the right-wing point was tipped in front by Matt Rempe, extending the score to 5-1. Rempe's tally was his third of the year, while both Fitzgerald and Adam Sýkora earned their eighth assist of the season on the goal.

Bryce McConnell-Barker then made it 6-1 seven seconds later, winning a footrace to a puck in front of Hogberg. McConnell-Barker gained possession and snapped a quick shot by Hogberg for his third goal of the season.

The win gives the Wolf Pack points in nine of their last ten (8-1-0-1) visits to Bridgeport.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

