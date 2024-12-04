Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night December 13

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Star Wars Night as part of their Crunch-Con series on Friday, Dec. 13 when the team hosts the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m.

As part of Star Wars Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite character and take photos with members of the 501st Legion costume troop who will be attending the game in authentic Star Wars regalia. Additional Star Wars groups will have tables on the concourse. No weapons are allowed in the building.

During a night full of Jedi, Wookiees and Stormtroopers, the Crunch will play Star Wars clips on the scoreboard throughout the game after characters drop the ceremonial first puck. Fans will also receive a Star Wars themed poster when entering the game.

Tickets for Star Wars Night at the Crunch are $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/starwars. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for The Black Series: Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services. A portion of the proceeds from Star Wars Night tickets will also benefit Paige's Butterfly Run.

Fans can also attend Star Wars Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into all three theme night games - Star Wars Night on Friday, Dec. 13, Wizarding Night on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Superhero Night on Saturday, March 9 - along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

The mission of Paige's Butterfly Run, Inc. is to raise funds with integrity to benefit current and future pediatric cancer patients and their families in Central New York through the sponsorship of pediatric oncology research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

