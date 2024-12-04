Belleville Sens to Host 2024 Food Drive Night in Support of Gleaners Food Bank on December 11

BELLEVILLE, ON - It's the time of the year to spread holiday cheer, and the Belleville Senators will again get fans into the spirit by hosting their annual Food Drive Night this season, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, when the Sens host the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), at CAA Arena.

The Senators will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Gleaners Food Bank and Tri-County Food Warehouse, which serves people across Belleville, Quinte West, Prince Edward County and six other rural food banks around the Quinte Region.

2023, Gleaners "Caring for Community" program helped to provide food for more than 3,800 families, more than 15,000 adults, close to 6,500 children and almost 1,500 seniors.

While the food bank accepts donations of all kinds of non-perishable food items, they're looking specifically this time of year for things like - peanut butter, dry pasta and pasta sauce, canned soup, low-sugar items, baby food, diapers, and more.

Fans who help to make a difference and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a voucher for a free scone courtesy of COBS Bread at 305 North Front Street, in Belleville. 800 AM CJBQ's Brian Decaire will also be live on location spreading the holiday cheer and drumming up support!

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2024 Food Drive Night on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 and all home games through the rest of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now oon sale via Ticketmaster by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the elleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

