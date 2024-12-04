Silver Knights Victorious over Firebirds, 4-3

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 4-3, at Acrisure Arena on Saturday afternoon. Forwards Grigori Denisenko, Brendan Brisson, and Braeden Bowman all recorded multi-point games. Goaltender Akira Schmid made 35 saves on 38 shots.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Matyas Sapovaliv, assisted by Denisenko and Brisson, opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season. Mitch McLain gave Henderson a two-goal lead just over a minute later with an unassisted tally.

Fleury scored for Coachella in the final seconds of the period to bring them within one heading into the first intermission. Meyers tied the game at two at 8:26 in the second period.

Although initially waved off, Bowman put the Silver Knights back in front with his third point in the last six games. Christoffer Sedoff and Denisenko earned the assists on the play. Jonas Rondbjerg then added an insurance goal on the power-play late in the second, with Bowman and Brisson both tallying their second points of the night with the assists.

Although Coachella drew back within one thanks to a goal from Olofsson in the final frame, goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 19 of 20 shots in the third period to secure a Henderson victory. Schmid made 35 saves on 38 shots for a .921 save percentage on the evening.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at. San Diego Gulls

Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head home to face off against the Texas Stars on Saturday, December 7. The team will also celebrate their fourth annual Lucky Launch game. Fans can purchase tickets to attend here, watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

