Neon Night Ticket and Shirt Package Now Available

December 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers are hosting their first-ever Neon Night, presented by the Kevin Harvick Foundation, for their game on Saturday, Dec. 21!

A special ticket package including a glow-in-the-dark Neon t-shirt in either pink or blue plus a game ticket is available for just $49 total and can be purchased here. This offer is available online only while supplies last. The shirt design that features the Checkers' 90s retro logo is based on special jerseys that the team will wear during the game.

Be sure to arrive early as the Stanley Cup will be in attendance! Doors for the 4 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Islanders will open one hour early at 2 p.m. so that fans will have an opportunity to take photos with the cup in the East Charlotte Room.

After purchasing, you will receive an email from the Charlotte Checkers with instructions to access your mobile tickets. You can pick up your shirt at the ticket information table, located outside of Section 107 any time during the game.

