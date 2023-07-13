Wisconsin Rapids Can't Continue the Win Streak, Drop a Game to Fond du Lac

July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Brycen Parrish on the mound

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Brycen Parrish on the mound(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- A low scoring affair results in a Rafters loss as they fall to the Dock Spiders 2-1. They could not get consistent hits and were out hit 6-4.

This was a defensive duel between the two bullpens as Brycen Parrish got the start on the rubber for the Rats. He went 4 innings allowing 3 hits, but tallied 3 strikeouts. Getting the start for the Dock Spiders was the Wisconsin Stevens Point pitcher, Mason Weckler, he went 7 innings and grabbed 4 strikeouts.

Anthony Bennetti then stepped on the mound for the Rafters in the 5th inning and had his biggest day yet. He let up 3 hits and 2 runs, but grabbed 6 strikeouts, the most he has had in a game all year.

After it was scoreless for 4 and a half innings of baseball, the Rats finally broke through in the bottom of the 5th. Indiana product and the Miami native, Jorge De Goti hit a high fly ball into deep right center field to lead off with a double. The very next batter, Luke Hanson, pushed a perfectly executed bunt right in between the pitcher and catcher. He got to 1st while De Goti made it to 3rd. Helligso then hit a deep sac fly to bring De Goti home and the Rafters took a 1-0 lead.

That lead did not last for long though as Fond Du Lac had a quick response in the top of the 6th. With 2 outs, it seemed like it was going to be a routine 3 up and 3 down for the Rafters, but that all changed. The Dock Spiders made a quick attack as Jake Surane got on base from an error. Heinzen then singled into right field to bring 2 on and one in scoring position. The next batter up was the designated hitter, Barron Zamora, who hit a fast ground ball up the middle to bring in Surane. Graiden West then hit a weak ground ball over to Conniff who had trouble fielding it to bring Heinzen home. A 2-1 lead for the Dock Spiders and the Rats were playing from behind.

Wisconsin Rapids really struggled sending guys home today. There were many ground outs as they could not seem to grab hits off of the Dock Spiders pitching staff. There were many 1-2-3 innings on both sides and 14 combined strikeouts between the two bullpens. Not much separated the two sides and the only difference was the two errors really hurt the Rats as they could not continue their 5 game win streak. They will have to shake this game off because they host Fond Du Lac once again tomorrow at Witter Field before hitting the road at Kalamazoo for two games. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

