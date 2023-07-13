Six Rockers Players Selected to 2023 Great Lakes Division All-Star Game

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are proud to announce that six players have been chosen to compete in the 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan.

Among the six players selected from Green Bay, four are pitchers and two are position players. Catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) and outfielder JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) will join pitchers Brett Sanchez (Belhaven), Jacob Faulkner (Princeton), Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve), and Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) as the six Rockers on this year's all-star roster.

Sanchez has been a staple in Green Bay's rotation since the team's home opener on May 30. He currently leads the league in both strikeouts (50) and ERA (2.04) amongst qualifying pitchers. He also sports a 5-0 record on the hill in six starts where he's walked only six of the 160 batters he's faced. The right-hander from Belhaven University has also won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award twice this season.

Hernandez has been found in the heart of Green Bay's batting order since Opening Day. He made the most of the temporary contract he signed before the season and has worked his way into earning a full-season contract. Through 39 games this season, Hernandez is batting .319 with 46 total hits, four home runs, 23 RBIs, and 29 runs scored. He's been involved in 185 putouts in the field, which is second most on the team.

Faulkner has been one of the go-to arms in Green Bay's bullpen throughout the season. Amongst qualified players, the right-handed pitcher from Princeton sports a 3.75. In 36 innings he has struck out 37 batters in the first half, which is tied for fifth in the Northwoods League.

Jackson has been an exciting bat for Green Bay's outfield all season dating back to his debut where he hit a walk-off sac fly. The Georgia State Panther has appeared in 37 games this season where he has totaled 39 hits, a .315 batting average, two home runs, 24 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He currently leads the active roster in RBIs.

Horvath has been the go-to arm out of Green Bay's bullpen in late-game situations. The right-handed closer currently has a 4-1 record and 3 saves on the season. Through his 22.2 innings pitched, he has shut down opposing hitters, allowing just two earned runs this season with a 0.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

Stoddard's second year with the Rockers has resulted in his first Northwoods League all-star selection. He began the season as a primary reliever, where he picked up two saves early in the season. Since then, he has been a go-to starting pitcher for Green Bay. Through 33.0 innings this season, he has a 3.82 ERA and 40 strikeouts, which ranks fourth amongst all Great Lakes pitchers this season.

In addition to the six players headed to Traverse City, Green Bay's coaching staff will oversee the Great Lakes West dugout as the team won the league's first-half crown with a 21-15 record. Field Manager Chris Krepline, along with coaches Cody Hartman, Billy Henley, and Nathan Bonter, has led Green Bay to a 25-21 overall record so far this season.

The Great Lakes All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on ESPNU. On the call for the game will be Lakeshore Chinooks broadcaster Matt Menzl and former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans.

