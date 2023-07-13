Ninety Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft

Rochester, Minn. - The 2023 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 9 through July 11. This year's draft was twenty rounds with ninety Northwoods League players selected. There were also 22 drafted players that were scheduled to play in the League but were not able to do so due to injury or other circumstances.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year's draft was Jacob Wilson, a junior shortstop from Grand Canyon University. Wilson was picked in the 1st round by the Oakland Athletics with the 6th overall pick. Wilson played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2021. The League had a record-tying five first round picks.

Of the ninety players drafted, twenty-two of them had played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brought together 100 of the Northwoods League's top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. Played in front of Major League scouts, the Showcase provided an invaluable platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks. Participating players were hand-selected by a panel of MLB scouts, distinguishing this event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team.

The La Crosse Loggers had a league-high, eleven players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Loggers was outfielder Chase Davis from the University of Arizona. Davis was selected by the Cardinals in the 1st round, 21st overall. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders had ten former players selected. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected an MLB high eight Northwoods League players.

The full list of 2023 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and clicking the League Info link at the top of the page and then select NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights.

As the Northwoods League continues the 2023 season, fans everywhere can take advantage of games streamed each night on ESPN+ and at watchnwl.com. Games are viewable on PC or on mobile devices, tablets, and select smart TV services. The Great Lakes All-Star game in Traverse City on July 25 and the Great Plains All-Star game in Bismarck on August 1 will both air on ESPNU.

