Four Former Kingfish Selected in 2023 MLB Draft

July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Four former Kenosha Kingfish players had their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft. From July 9-11, Mitch Jebb, Jay Beshears, Blake Pivaroff and Wyatt Crenshaw got the phone call every kid dreams of.

General Manager Ryne Goralski said he is proud of the reputation the Kingfish have built since their inaugural season in 2014.

"As an organization, we are incredibly proud that Kenosha has become a home for premier talent in the summer," Goralski said.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) in the second round with the no. 42 overall pick; this is the earliest that a Kingfish player has ever been selected in the NFL Draft.

The contact hitter was top three on the Spartans in batting average (.337), on-base percentage (.438) and stolen bases (14).

Jebb built that reputation in his 2021 season with Kenosha, as he hit .260 with 15 stolen bags in 49 games.

In the sixth round, the San Diego Padres used the 191st overall pick to select Jay Beshears (Duke).

The Naples, FL native led the Blue Devils in AVG (.333) and OBP (.438), and had entered the transfer portal when he registered a .397 OBP with Kenosha in 2022.

The Detroit Tigers selected Blake Pivaroff (Arizona State) in the 19th round with the 560th overall pick.

The righty registered a 4.18 ERA in 32 and a third innings of work with the Sun Devils this past spring. He allowed just one run in six innings of work for the 'Fish in 2022.

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked Wyatt Crenshaw (Arizona State) just five picks later at no. 565 overall to round out the former Kingfish players who had their name called.

The 23-year-old belted nine homers with 32 RBI and registered a .264 AVG in 53 games this past spring. He logged a .312 AVG in 19 games for the 'Fish in 2021.

Goralski gave credit to all levels of the Kingfish organization after another year of success for players that once stepped onto Historic Simmons Field.

"It is a testament to our coaches, staff, fans and players how hard everyone has worked for the Kingfish to produce major league talent."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.