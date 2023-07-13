Stingers Secure Doubleheader Sweep an Exclamation Point Nine-Run Seventh Inning, Breeze by Hot Tots, 14-3
July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN.- For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Willmar Stingers defeated the Minot Hot Tots in a game where they had a double-digit run tally on Thursday.
The Stingers got things started in the second inning with MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Kevin Fitzer playing a big factor.
After consecutive doubles brought two in scoring position, Fitzer drove both home with a single for the game's first runs.
Minot responded back an inning later with a wild pitch and a fielder's choice to tie the game back at two.
The scoring would calm down through the middle portion of the game but the Stingers would quickly ramp back up in the sixth.
Fitzer broke the tie with a three-run homer for his second of the series to put the Stingers up 5-2.
That gave the Stingers a lead and they would create a more than comfortable cushion in the seventh.
Luke Williams started it out with a double and Andrew Sojka would bring him home with his first home run as a Stinger.
That wouldn't be all as the following five batters would reach base with a total of nine runs coming across for the Stingers to up the lead to 14-3.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Tom Sun secured the save after his two and a thirds innings of work to clinch the doubleheader sweep.
The two teams will meet one more time tomorrow to close the four-game series.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
