Rockers Begin Four-Game Homestand against Mallards

Green Bay Rockers infield play

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to begin a four-game homestand Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch from Ashwaubenon set for 6:35 p.m. This game will also be televised on ESPN+.

The pregame concert performed by the New Dueling Pianos will begin at 5:30 p.m. which is the same time gates open. It is also Thirty Thursday at the ballpark with there being $4 24 oz. tap beers through the fifth inning.

The Rockers come into this matchup with the Mallards after dropping both games of a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field, losing by scores of 3-1 and 10-9 to the Rafters on the road.

Offensively, Green Bay was led by AJ Anzai (Chapman) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) who both had clutch hits in the second game of the doubleheader to bring the Rockers back close to a major ninth inning comeback.

Matthews finished with four RBIs while Anzai finished 2-3 with two RBIs himself, as despite Green Bay trailing 10-3 in the top of the eighth inning, six unanswered runs put the Rockers down by just one at one point in the top of the ninth.

Anzai also threw 2.2 innings on the mound while allowing just one hit, and even though he issued two walks, he recorded two strikeouts to keep the Rafters off the board in the later frames.

Heading into Thursday's pitching matchup, Brett Sanchez is set to start on the mound for Green Bay with his record being 5-0 and his ERA currently at 2.04 through his first six starts of the summer.

In his most recent appearance, Sanchez threw 8.2 innings and struck out seven batters in all, while allowing just three earned runs and one walk to hold the Mallards offensively all game long.

The Mallards will start Tommy Meyer who comes into this matchup against Green Bay with a 1-1 record and a 3.24 ERA, in what has been six starts so far this summer for Meyer.

The Rockers will continue their four-game homestand Friday against the Mallards following Thursday night's contest. First pitch at Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

