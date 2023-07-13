Chinooks Get Walked Off for the Second Straight Game

In the second game of their road trip, the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-5) fell to the Wausau Woodchucks (5-5) 8-7 Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Lakeshore got an early lead in the top of the first inning. Drew Townsend drew a leadoff walk and Will Johannes singled up the middle to put two runners on. Matthew Deprey was then hit by a pitch which loaded the bases.

Joey Spence grounded into a double play, scoring Townsend from third base and putting the Chinooks ahead 1-0. Jared Everson followed with an RBI single up the middle that put his team in front by two runs heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Woodchucks didn't wait long to respond. In the bottom of the first inning, Dalton Pearson drew a leadoff walk and advanced all the way to third base on two pass balls. A groundout would score him and cut into his team's deficit.

Colin Brueggemann then hit a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game up 2-2 going into the second inning.

Lakeshore retook the lead in the following inning. Mitch Alba singled to lead off the inning and Jack Counsell doubled to left center field to put runners on second and third. An RBI groundout from Drew Townsend put the Chinooks in front 3-2.

Wausau tied it up once again in the bottom of the second inning. Lakeshore starter Blake Kunz gave up a double and a single to put runners on first and third to start the inning.

While trying to catch the runner at first stealing, Colin Dailey dropped the ball at second base, causing the tying run to score heading into the third inning.

Neither team would score until the top of the seventh inning. Deprey would reach first base on a throwing error by Wausau's shortstop Jesse Donohoe. Spence followed it up with a single to put runners on first and second with no outs.

In his debut as a Chinook, Carson Hansen came up and ripped a three-run home run to right center field to break the tie and put his team ahead 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Lakeshore added to its lead in the top of the eighth. Jack Counsell led off the inning with a single, marking his second hit of the game. Johannes then hit a one-out single to left field which put runners on first and third base.

Counsell then scored on a fielder's choice, giving the Chinooks a 7-3 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning.

However, the Woodchucks would not give in. After two quick outs, Lakeshore reliever James Reese hit one batter and gave up a single to put runners on first and second. A wild pitch would move both runners up a base. Back-to-back walks then pushed one run across for Wausau.

Wausau's Brueggemann then hit a bases-clearing double to knot the game up at 7 heading into the top of the ninth inning, marking his fourth RBI of the night.

Lakeshore reliever Ryan Sell came in the bottom of the ninth. He gave up a leadoff walk to start the inning and got two quick outs after that.

Back-to-back walks and a wild pitch put runners on second and third base with two outs. What would have been a flyout to force extra innings turned into a dropped ball by Hansen that would end the game and mark Lakeshore's second straight loss.

Counsell led the way for the Chinooks going 2-for-3 with one double and scoring one run. Alba and Dailey each earned their first hits as Chinooks.

The Chinooks will look for revenge against the Woodchucks tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST at Athletic Park.

