Three Chinooks Selected for NWL All-Star Game

Mequon, WI - Three Chinooks players from the 2023 roster have been selected for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game: Blake Kunz (Pitcher), Matthew Mueller (Pitcher), and Gabe Roessler (Infielder/Outfielder).

Blake Kunz, a senior right-handed pitcher from South Dakota State University, will be making his first NWL All-Star Game appearance. This season, Kunz has appeared and started in five games. In 28 innings of work, he is 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He has struck out 33 batters while only walking 9.

Matt Mueller, a freshman left-handed pitcher from Gonzaga University, will also be making his first NWL All-Star Game appearance. He has appeared in 6 games this season, five of those being starts on the mound. In 23 innings of work, he has a 1-1 record with a 2.28 ERA. He has 33 strikeouts on the season.

Gabe Roessler, sophmore from Madison College, is the only position player from the Chinooks selected to the All-Star Game. He has already appeared in 31 games this season and has a .309 batting average. Roessler has collected 34 hits, 17 runs, and 17 RBI's on the season.

The 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 25th at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star game is an annual game conducted to exhibit the league's best talent while granting selections the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of Major League Baseball scouts. Each Northwoods League ball club sends at least one of its players, as player selections are determined based on a league-wide voting process.

