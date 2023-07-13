Stingers Open Doubleheader with a High-Scoring Victory, Overpower Hot Tots 12-8

WILLMAR, MN. - In the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader, the Willmar Stingers did more than enough to secure a 12-8 victory over the Minot Hot Tots.

After an early pitchers duel between starters Chris Rofe and Jack Smith, the Stingers were finally able to break through in the third as Drey Dirksen laced a double to score Andrew Sojka for the game's first run.

Dirksen would come around to score as well with Kevin Fitzer capitalizing on a Hot Tots error to double the lead.

The lead wouldn't last for long however as for the second straight night, Drew Woodcox came up to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to put the Hot Tots up by two with one swing.

Now headed into the bottom of the fifth trailing for the first time, the Stingers offense struck gold in MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Aidan Byrne as he put Willmar back in front with a 2-RBI double.

The Stingers added five more runs in the sixth with Byrne again playing a big role in the offense.

Byrne would single to bring two more runs across and help get the Stingers up 12-4 after the sixth inning.

The Hot Tots would push back into the game towards the late stages, scoring a run in the eighth with a single from Karson Evans and making their biggest push in the ninth.

Ryan Recio hit a homer for the second straight game as he brought three runs across to cut the Stinger lead to four but Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Rylen Bayne finished the job to close out the win.

The Stingers and Hot Tots will meet again later tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

