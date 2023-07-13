Spitters Remain Winless During Day Games

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 6-5 in front of a crowd of 2,290 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters record drops to 27-18, and 5-5 in the second half. The Pit Spitter splay another game this evening against the Kokomo Jackrabbits as part of a day-night double header with the second game at 7:05 PM.

The first inning scoring continued for the Jackrabbits, as after a Tyler Ganus walk, Roman Kuntz crushed a home run to deep right center to take a 2-0 lead. The next batter Camden Hayslip, then hit the second straight home run for the Jackrabbits extending their lead 3-0. Ganus made his way around the bases to third after being hit by a pitch to get the offense going in the top of the third. Kuntz came through again after hitting sacrifice fly, scoring Ganus to make it 4-0. Hayslip hit a double with two outs setting up another scoring opportunity. Karson Hesser singled to center to make it 5-0. James Griess drew a walk to lead off the top of the fourth for the Jackrabbits and then quickly made his way around to third setting up another scoring opportunity for the Jackrabbits. Tyler Cate dropped a sacrifice bunt to push across Griess to make it 6-0. The Pit Spitters offense started seeing the ball well in the bottom of the seventh, as Colin Summerhill drew a leadoff walk. Camden Traficante doubled to right field, scoring Summerhill to cut into the Jackrabbits lead 6-1. Andrew Mannelly and Zach Johnson drew back-to-back walks followed by walks from both Cooper Erikson and Alec Atkinson to make it 6-3. Glenn Miller capped off the scoring after a 10 pitch at-bat, drawing a walk to make it 6-4. Orzech and Traficante opened the top of the eighth inning with back-to-back walks. After a catcher's interference during Mannelly's at-bat, putting him on first, the bases were loaded for the Pit Spitters with no one out. Jack Crighton hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it a one-run game. The Jackrabbits held onto their one run lead and won 6-5.

The Pit Spitters drop to 27-18 on the season and 5-5 in the second half, while the Jackrabbits improve to a 17-28 overall record and 4-7 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Logan Mccleery threw three innings, and gave up five runs on four hits, and walked a pair. Noah Samol threw three innings of relief and gave up three hits, walking two and striking out three. Easton Johnson threw an inning, giving up one hit and walk in a scoreless inning. Anthony Ramirez finished off the game for the Pit Spitters throwing two innings of scoreless ball striking out two.

The Pit Spitters stay at Turtle Creek Stadium, for game two of the doubleheader against the Kokomo Jackrabbits; first pitch is 7:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

