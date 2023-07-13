Battle Jacks Sweep Doubleheader Against Kingfish

Battle Creek, MI.- The Battle Creek Battle Jacks swept a day/night doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish today.

The first game in the set was decided with a final score of 10-7, while Kenosha fell to Battle Creek on an extra-inning walk-off. The final score of the second game was 3-2 Battle Jacks.

The Kingfish entered play today with a 2 game winning streak. They had a rocky start to the second half, and those trends resurfaced in the doubleheader with Battle Creek.

The two matchups could not have been more different, with offense shining in Game 1, while the pitching staff took the main stage for Game 2.

Tre Benjamin (Western Illinois University) started the first set for Battle Creek. Benjamin pitched 5.0 innings and gave up no earned runs, securing him the win. Chris Grothues (UCLA) took the mound for Kenosha and pitched a dismal 3.2 innings while giving up 7 earned runs.

In the second matchup, Lukas Brewer (Lansing Community College) started for Battle Creek, however, it was Jake Jekielek (Northwood University) who earned the win after pitching 2 innings and closing out the game. One of Kenosha's All-Stars for the 2023 season, Tucker Shalley, was given the loss after giving up the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Kingfish will remain in Battle Creek for one more game in the series against the Battle Jacks on Friday, before heading back to Kenosha for a weekend series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

First pitch will be at MCCU Field on Friday at 6:35 PM CST.

