Madison Mallards Announce Four Northwoods League All-Star Selections
July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their All-Star selections for the 2023 season. Canyon Brown, Owen Jackson, Tommy Meyer, and Ryan Sprock will represent the Mallards in the Great Lakes All-Star game on Tuesday, July 25 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan.
Canyon Brown, a sophomore Catcher out of North Carolina A&T, gets the call to Traverse City after posting a .289 batting average in 24 games with the Mallards. Brown has 24 hits on the season with 12 runs batted in and has totaled 157 innings behind the plate.
Owen Jackson, a junior Designated Hitter from the University of Toledo, secures an all-star selection fresh off his walk-off sacrifice fly on July 12th. Jackson boasts a .323 batting average with 40 hits, 30 RBI's, and 5 home runs.
Tommy Meyer, a sophomore pitcher from Northern Illinois University, gets his all-star bid following his most recent outing versus Kenosha on July 7th, in which he tossed a career-high 8 strikeouts. Meyer has struckout 34 batters in 25 innings pitched, allowing only 9 runs.
Ryan Sprock, a freshman out of Elon University, keeps his stellar summer rolling with his all-star selection while also holding a team-high 7 home runs. Sprock has totaled 43 hits with 32 RBI's and a .323 batting average across 31 games with the Mallards.
In celebration of these all-star selections, the Mallards will be running a $4.00 ticket flash sale for their single admission double header on Saturday, July 15th starting at 4:35pm. This flash sale will run for 24 hours and will be available via the Mallards email list and social media channels.
Tickets for the remainder of the Mallards season are available online. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.
