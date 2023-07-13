Dock Spiders Split Doubleheader with Woodchucks

FOND DU LAC, WI -The Dock Spiders split the doubleheader with the Woodchucks on Wednesday. The Dock Spiders showed out as they took a rain shortened game one victory, 6-1 over the Woodchucks. However, the Woodchucks handed out payback in game two as they bested the Dock Spiders 9-1. The Dock Spiders jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they bested the Woodchucks 6-1 in six innings. Center Fielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) started the party in the bottom of the first as Cooney peppered a double to start the game. Then two batters later, Teddy Deters cranked an RBI double that scored Connor Cooney. Deters delivered another run in the bottom of the fourth as the Dock Spiders took a 4-0 lead. Cooney punched an RBI single into center field that scored second baseman Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) and then they tacked on the final run in the bottom of the sixth. Wausau was able to put one run on the board in the top of the sixth but that was all they could muster as Dock Spiders starting pitcher Jacob Young (Fairmont State) received his second win of the season. Young hurled six innings of five hit ball while surrendering one run and struck out six Woodchucks before the game was called in the bottom of the six due to weather.

It appeared as if the roles reversed in game two as the Woodchucks jumped out to an early lead. After two innings, the Woodchucks held a 4-0 lead as Dock Spiders starting pitcher JT Hockers (Concordia-Wisconsin) struggled to find his groove. Hockers threw four and a thirds innings as he gave up ten hits, seven runs, all earned and only registered two strikeouts as he was tagged with the loss. The Woodchucks used a five-run top of the fifth inning as they took a commanding 9-0 lead over the Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders offense registered two hits in game two and scored the lone run in the bottom of the ninth off a ground out hit by third basemen Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh)

The Dock Spiders improve to 17-28 on the season and 4-6 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow night in Wisconsin Rapids as they take on the Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Saturday night when they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Princess night at Herr-Baker Field. Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket packages. Kids will also be allowed to run the bases after the game presented by Grande Cheese and A&W. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

