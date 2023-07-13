Seven Pit Spitters Named to Great Lakes All-Star Game Roster

Traverse City, MI- Today the Northwoods League unveiled the 2023 All-Star Game rosters, and seven Pit Spitters were named to the Great Lakes East Division line up, the most Pit Spitters ever named to a Great Lakes All-Star Roster. The Pit Spitters are hosting the Great Lakes All-Star Game at Turtle Creek Stadium on July 24th and 25th in Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters players making an appearance at this year's Great Lakes All-Star Game are C Tyler Minnick, 1B Colin Summerhill, 3B Glenn Miller, OF Parker Brosius, LHP Nick Powers, RHP Mitch White, and RHP Ethan Foley.

With the first half clinch now in the rear-view mirror, the Pit Spitters not only have the privilege of hosting the Great Lakes All-Star Game, but Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt and his coaching staff will lead the boys from the dugouts as well, with the Great Lakes West Division team's coaches yet to be determined.

"The opportunity to coach an All-Star Game has always been on my bucket list because of the elite talent around the league," said Josh Rebandt, Field Manager for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "It's thrilling to not only have great representation from the Pit Spitters on the Great Lakes East roster, but to be able to host and coach at home makes it even more special!"

The Pit Spitters host a homerun challenge on Monday, July 24th and the Great Lakes All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 25th as part of a two-day event at Turtle Creek Stadium. All-Star tickets and VIP packages start at $16 and are available for purchase at PitSpitters.com.

"This is an incredible chance to showcase our beautiful facility and spirited community as the host of the Great Lakes All-Star Game this year," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

"Traverse City has embraced this Pit Spitters wholeheartedly, and we want to show that same hospitality to our visiting teams. We're excited to have that opportunity!"

The Great Lakes All-Star Game Homerun Challenge and All-Star Game will feature not only high caliber baseball, but live, local bands, entertainment from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, an on field, VIP reception during the Homerun Challenge and more. Tickets start at $16 and are available for both events. For more information about the Homerun Challenge, All-Star Game, groups, theme nights, suites and more visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

