Weckler's Gem Pushes Dock Spiders Past Rafters 2-1

July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Mason Weckler on the mound

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Mason Weckler on the mound(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI -The Dock Spiders snapped the Rafters five game winning streak at Witter Field on Thursday night. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Mason Weckler (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) was stellar in his second start of the season as he hurled seven innings of one run ball. Weckler's curveball worked to perfection for him as he struck out four rafters while only surrendering four hits. The Rafters scored first in the bottom of the fifth after catcher Hogan Helligso (Creighton) cracked a sacrifice fly into right field that scored designated hitter Jorge De Goti (Indiana) which gave the Rafters a 1-0 lead. The Dock Spiders countered in the top of the sixth using a RBI single from Barron Zamora (Washington) that scored Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) which tied the game. Then Graiden West (Rice) reached on an error by Rafters second baseman Chris Conniff (Wagner) that scored Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) which gave the Dock Spiders the 2-1 lead. The Dock Spiders called upon one of their closers Tanner Smith (Presbyterian) for the bottom of the ninth and he delivered as he kept the lead intact, which gave the Dock Spiders their fifth win of the second half. Dock Spiders starter Mason Weckler received his first win of the season, while Rafters starter Brycen Parrish (North Alabama) was tagged with the loss. Tanner Smith was credited with his second save of the season.

The Dock Spiders improve to 18-28 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow night in Wisconsin Rapids as they take on the Rafters again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Saturday night when they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Princess night at Herr-Baker Field. Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket packages. Kids will also be allowed to run the bases after the game presented by Grande Cheese and A&W. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.