Wausau Completes Comeback, Walks-Off Lakeshore 8-7
July 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - Down four runs into the eighth Thursday night at Athletic Park, Wausau was able to rally and walk-off Lakeshore 8-7.
After the Chinooks (6-5/20-25) took a three run lead off a Carsen Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) home run in seventh, it seemed like this was a game that may not go Wausau's way.
Fast forward to the eighth, where Lakeshore would add another to make it a 7-3 game. But then the Woodchucks flipped the script.
With two outs in the inning, a hit by pitch, a single, and a walk loaded the bases for Wausau (5-5/25-20). Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) would be walked which brought up Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State), who had already hit a home run earlier in the contest.
Brueggemann tied the game with a bases clearing double - his 11th of the season, and the game would be reset into the ninth.
With this being the case, relief pitcher Andalo Santangelo (Towson) would enter the game, facing four batters and striking out one.
With one last shot, Wausau was down to the final out in the bottom of the ninth with Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) coming to the plate. He would hit what seemed like a routine fly ball that would be dropped for Wausau to win the game, as Drew Berkland (Minnesota) was the winning run.
Key Moments:
Brueggemann now has home runs in back to back games, and two straight games with two extra-base hits.
Pearson had another multi-hit game, his 15th of the season.
Up Next:
Wausau remains home for a second game against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch Friday, July 14 will be at 6:35 p.m. and there will be a post game fireworks show, presented by Marshfield Children's Hospital.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
