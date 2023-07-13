Individual Performances Lift Mallards to Win Over Green Bay

Green Bay, WI - Madison opened a two-game series on Thursday afternoon by visiting Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay for the first time this summer. The Mallards held off a late Rockers' rally to take game one 6-5.

With the Great Lakes All-Star roster being announced this morning, it made for a star-studded series opener beginning with the starting pitchers. Madison's Tommy Meyer dueled with Green Bay's ace Brett Sanchez, who entered Thursday with a 5-0 record and 2.04 ERA. Meyer didn't have the command the Mallards had gotten used to seeing throughout the year but was able to turn in five efficient innings to earn his second win of the year.

The big lefty allowed a run in the bottom of the 2nd when Jayson Jones singled to put the Rockers on the board. Madison's offense countered back in the 3rd on the first of Owen Jackson's three home runs, giving the Mallards their first lead, 2-1. Green Bay would tie the game in the 3rd when Carlos Hernandez drove in Cooper Kelly. Base thievery was on the minds of the Rockers tonight as Green Bay nabbed six bases in five innings against the battery that included Meyer and all-star catcher Canyon Brown.

Jackson's two-run home runs in the 5th and 7th innings, another off Sanchez and one off Michael Riley, pushed Madison back in front. After the Rockers scored a single run in the 7th, they threatened heavily against Madison's bullpen in the 8th. Green Bay loaded the bases with nobody out against Cam Clines which forced Donnie Scott to call on Jax Traeger. A walk and a sacrifice fly made it a one-run game with Nainoa Cardinez coming to the plate. Cardinez would never get a chance as Canyon Brown back-picked Jayson Jones on second for the second out and then caught pinch-runner Cuyler Zukowski trying to steal one pitch later. Trager continued in the 9th and after allowing a one-out base hit, the Horned Frog at TCU forced Kendal Ewell to roll over and ground into a double play. Traeger picked up his first collegiate save in the win.

Madison and Green Bay wrap up their two-game set tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M. CST.

