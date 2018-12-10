Wings Weekly: Busy Week Sees Another Three-In-Three at Home

Kalamazoo, MI.- Another busy week looks ahead for the K-Wings as they prepare for four games in seven days, including another three-in-three at Wings Event Center.

Last Week:

Fri., Dec. 7 - Kalamazoo vs. Indy, W, 5-3

Sat., Dec. 8 - Kalamazoo vs. Tulsa, W, 3-2

Sun., Dec. 9 - Kalamazoo vs Cincinnati, L, 3-1

This Week:

Wed., Dec. 12- Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 pm

Fri., Dec. 14 - Kalamazoo vs. Wheeling, 7:30 pm

Sat., Dec. 15 - Kalamazoo vs. Brampton, 7:30 pm

Sun., Dec.16 - Kalamazoo vs Wichita, 3:00 pm

Upcoming:

Turner Cup Night:

Saturday night will be Turner Cup Champions Night at Wings Event Center as the K-Wings honor the Turner Cup championship teams from the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. The Turner Cup will be at Wings Event Center and fans will have an opportunity to see and get photos with the Turner Cup.

Post Game Skate:

Fans are invited to skate with their favorite K-Wings once again during a post-game skate following the Sunday matchup with the Wichita Thunder. Players and fans together can take the ice immediately following the game.

Quick Hits:

Tossing Teddys:

After the first goal on Saturday evening an avalanche of 1,550 stuffed animals was launched onto the ice from the fans in attendance. Stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Bronson Children's Hospital later in December.

Short-handed Leader:

The K-Wings netted their eighth short-handed tally of the season on Sunday afternoon, tying them for the league lead with the Maine Mariners. With eight short-handed tallys the K-Wings have already surpassed their total from last season (5), just 21 games into the regular season.

An assist on the goal Sunday afternoon helped Chris Collins extend his league lead to seven short-handed points. The rookie forward has more than double the amount of short-handed points of anyone else in the ECHL.

Taylor's Tallies:

Justin Taylor's Teddy Toss goal on Saturday night moved him into sole possession of second place in the ECHL's scoring race. Taylor has racked up 16 goals so far this season and sits three behind the leader, Caleb Herbert from Utah. The Mindemoya, ONT native is coming off a career season where he found the back of the net 35 times. During his nine-year pro career Taylor has only failed to score 20 goals on two occasions (2012-13, 2014-15).

Central Division Standings:

1. Cincinnati, (15-5-2-1),33 pts

2. Toledo, (15-5-2-0), 32 pts

3. Ft. Wayne, (12-10-0-0), 24 pts

4. Indy, (11-12-0-0), 2 pts

5. Kalamazoo, (9-11-0-1) 19 pts

6. Wheeling, (9-11-1-0), 19 pts

K-Wings Leaders:

1. Justin Taylor, F, 16g-3a-19pts

2. Chris Collins, F, 6g-12a-18pts

3. Kyle Thomas, F, 3g-13a-16pts

4. Kyle Bushee, D,2g-9a-11pts

Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

