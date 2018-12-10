Mavs Monday - December 10

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks took five of six possible points last week, including a pair of weekend victories at home.

Here's a look back at last week and a peek at what lies ahead in Mavericks hockey.

Last Week's Results

Tuesday, Dec. 4 - at Indy, 3-4 (SOL) - Postgame Snapshots

Friday, Dec. 7 - vs. Allen, 6-2 - Postgame Snapshots

Saturday, Dec. 8 - vs. Allen, 4-3 - Postgame Snapshots

This Week's Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 12 - at Idaho - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14 - at Idaho - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 - at Idaho - 8:10 p.m.

Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah - 32 points - 14-4-3-1

2. Tulsa - 31 points - 13-6-3-2

3. Kansas City - 30 points - 14-5-1-1

4. Idaho - 27 points - 12-9-1-2

5. Rapid City - 27 points - 11-11-2-3

6. Wichita - 26 points - 11-9-3-1

7. Allen - 14 points - 6-18-0-2

Mavericks Leaders

Goals: VanWormer (11), David Dziurzynski (9), Carzo/Cooper (8)

Assists: VanWormer (16), Raskob (15), Carzo (14)

Points: VanWormer (27), Carzo (22), Cooper (19)

Penalty Minutes: Fischer (58), Sweeney (25), David Dziurzynski (23)

Plus/Minus: Cooper/VanWormer (+11), Watson/Klimek (+8)

Goals Against Average: Halford (2.67), Schneider (2.72), McDonald (2.76)

Save Percentage: Halford (.917), Schneider (.907), McDonald (.901)

Wins: McDonald (8), Halford (4), Schneider (2)

Mavs Minutes

Watson's Weekend: Mavericks defenseman Cliff Watson had quite the weekend on the offensive end, finishing the two-game set with three goals and one assist, a plus-2 in two games against Allen. After entering the twin-billing versus the Americans with two goals on the year, the Appleton, Wisconsin native doubled his yearly total on Friday with a pair of lamplighters then claimed the game-winner on Saturday.

Comeback Kids: The Mavericks took five of six possible points last week thanks in large part to come-from-behind efforts, the club erasing third-period deficits on Tuesday and Saturday. At Indy the Mavericks trailed 3-1 in the final frame before Jordan Ernst and Darian Dziurzynski beat Indy netminder Matt Tomkins to push the game into overtime and eventually a shootout. On Saturday, the Mavericks saw a 2-0 lead in the third turn into a 3-2 deficit until Rocco Carzo and Watson lit the lamp late to steal two points.

Climbing The Mountain: The Mavericks took two more divisional victories in the past week, pushing the team's total of wins within the Mountain to 13 - tied with Tulsa for the most among the group. Idaho comes into this week with a mark of 9-6-1-2 in divisional play.

A Little Less Conversation, A Little More Action: The Mavericks flexed their ability to score in bunches over the weekend, clustering goals against an Allen squad that limped into the weekend with a record of 6-16-0-2. On Friday, Kansas City scored its first three goals of the game over a span of 4:04, the first two coming just 28 seconds apart. KC then got its final two tallies of the 6-2 win in a span of 1:08. The quick-strike ability reared its head again on Saturday after falling behind 3-2, Carzo and Watson's tallies coming only 33 seconds apart as the Mavericks pulled out their 10th home win of the season.

On The Road Again: While the Mavericks have been excellent at home (10-1-0-0), they've been more ordinary on the road so far. Kansas City comes into this week's three-game set at Idaho with a record of 4-4-1-1 away from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - the last road victory coming four road contests ago, Nov. 17 at Wichita in a shootout.

For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and keep checking in to KCMavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.