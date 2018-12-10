Huntebrinker Earns His First AHL Call-Up of Season to Lehigh Valley

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday forward Huntebrinker has been recalled from loan to Lehigh Valley, his first AHL call-up of the season. The Minnesota State graduate is tied for the Royals team lead with 11 goals and ranks second on the squad with 24 points. He leads the ECHL with goals in six straight games and attained his second career hat trick Friday at Newfoundland. The Royals swept the conference-leading Growlers with back-to-back wins at Mile One Centre on Friday and Saturday, with Huntebrinker netting the game-winning goal in each.

The 26-year-old signed an AHL contract with Lehigh Valley in July. Last season, he topped Royals rookies with 20 goals and 41 points and earned a selection to the 2018 CCM ECHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Chesterfield, MO, Huntebrinker has scored 31 goals and 68 points in 92 Royals games. He signed with Reading following a four-year career at Minnesota State in which he tallied 15 goals and 53 points in 124 contests. Huntebrinker stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.