ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 10, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Rodi Short, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Tanner Pond, F recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Add Michal Moravcik, D assigned from Laval by Montreal

Cincinnati:

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Delete Josh Robinson, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Delete Phelix Martineau, F recalled by Laval

Idaho:

Add Charlie Dodero, D activated from reserve [12/9]

Maine:

Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval (a.m.)

Add Adam Plant, D assigned by Laval (a.m.)

Delete Zach Tolkinen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F recalled by Laval

Manchester:

Delete Cole Kehler, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Newfoundland:

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Add Chris Crane, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Delete Darik Angeli, F recalled by Tucson [12/9 p.m.]

Orlando:

Delete Otto Somppi, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Adam Larkin, D traded to Greenville

South Carolina:

Delete Joey Roberts, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Wichita:

Add Travis Brown, D activated from reserve

Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG

