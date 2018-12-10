ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 10, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Rodi Short, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Tanner Pond, F recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Add Michal Moravcik, D assigned from Laval by Montreal
Cincinnati:
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Delete Josh Robinson, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Delete Phelix Martineau, F recalled by Laval
Idaho:
Add Charlie Dodero, D activated from reserve [12/9]
Maine:
Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval (a.m.)
Add Adam Plant, D assigned by Laval (a.m.)
Delete Zach Tolkinen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F recalled by Laval
Manchester:
Delete Cole Kehler, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Newfoundland:
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Add Chris Crane, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Delete Darik Angeli, F recalled by Tucson [12/9 p.m.]
Orlando:
Delete Otto Somppi, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Adam Larkin, D traded to Greenville
South Carolina:
Delete Joey Roberts, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Wichita:
Add Travis Brown, D activated from reserve
Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG
