Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 9 (December 3-9, 2018)

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 RESULTS: 2-2-0-0, 11-12-0-0 Overall, 4th Central Division)

Tuesday, December 4 - Fuel 4 vs. Kansas City 3 (SO): Indy snapped a two game losing skid with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Forward Kevin Dufour scored in both regulation and the shootout, while goaltender Matt Tomkins capped off a 32-save performance by going a perfect 3-for-3 in the breakaway competition. Zach Miskovic and Matt Rupert also chipped in power play goals for Indy, snapping a seven game goal-scoring drought with the man advantage.

Friday, December 7 - Fuel 3 at Kalamazoo 5: Indy fell victim to a late rally by the Kalamazoo Wings, who scored four unanswered goals to take down the Fuel 5-3 Friday night at Wings Event Center. The Wings outscored Indy 3-0 in the final period of play, including two goals in the first four minutes of the frame to erase a 3-2 Fuel lead. Mathew Thompson, Radovan Bondra and Miles Liberati scored for Indy, while goaltender Kevin Lankinen suffered his first loss of the season.

Saturday, December 8 - Fuel 5 at Fort Wayne 2: A hat trick from Matt Rupert led the way for the Fuel as Indy delivered a 5-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Fuel outscored Fort Wayne 4-1 over the final 40 minutes of regulation, snapping a four game road losing streak in the process. Mathew Thompson and Olivier Labelle also found the back of the net for Indy, who received a strong 28-save performance from Matt Tomkins in goal.

Sunday, December 9 - Fuel 1 at Wheeling 5: Forward Nick Saracino tallied two goals and three assists to lead the Wheeling Nailers to a 5-1 victory over the Fuel Sunday at WesBanco Arena. The Nailers scored twice in the first period and three times in the second to build a 5-0 lead through 40 minutes, before Zach Miskovic got Indy on the board in the final frame. Kevin Lankinen stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Fuel, who dropped to 3-9 on the road this season.

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 14 - Fuel vs. Tulsa (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION presented by Somerset CPAs: Join the Fuel as we celebrate our 5th year as a part of the ECHL! Watch for special video features throughout the night highlighting some of the best moments from Fuel franchise history. Fans are invited to submit videos explaining what Fuel hockey means to them to social@indyfuelhockey.com for a chance to be featured on the videoboard! It's also a Pucks & Pints Night, so visit the Cuervo Bar to sample beers from Sun King Brewery and other local brewers!

Saturday, December 15 - Fuel vs. Tulsa (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

TEDDY BEAR TOSS presented by Indiana Farmers Insurance: Be there as the fur flies during this exciting hockey holiday tradition! Bring a new stuffed animal to Indiana Farmers Coliseum and get ready to throw it onto the ice after the Fuel score their first goal. Each and every fuzzy friend collected will be donated to RTV6 Toy Drive benefitting children around central Indiana.

OIL DROPS:

-Starting on Friday, the Fuel will play 10 of their next 13 games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum through Jan. 11.

-Indy enters Week 10 with an 8-3 record on home ice, compared to a 3-9 mark away from Central Indiana

-Tuesday's win against Kansas City improved Indy's all-time shootout record to 13-12

-On Tuesday Kevin Dufour became the first player to score both a regulation and a shootout goal in the same game since Anthony Beauregard accomplished the feat during a 3-2 victory in Alaska on Nov. 11, 2016.

-The Fuel have played in only two games decided beyond regulation time this season, tied for the fewest in the ECHL.

-Indy is 2-9-0-0 this season in games immediately following a victory.

-Defenseman Zach Miskovic played in his 500th career professional game Friday in Kalamazoo.

-Miskovic holds the Fuel franchise record for games played at 209, and has not missed a game since March 26, 2017 - a span of 101 straight games in the lineup for Indy.

-Rookie forward Mathew Thompson tallied points in six straight games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8, piling up three goals and four assists over that span.

-Matt Rupert tallied his first professional hat trick Saturday in Fort Wayne, becoming the eighth different player in Fuel franchise history to score three goals in one game.

-Forward Avery Peterson registered his first point in a Fuel uniform with an assist during Sunday's loss in Wheeling

-Forward Chase Nieuwendyk made his ECHL debut Sunday in Wheeling.

UPCOMING EVENTS & PROMOTIONS:

Fuel Night at Hamilton Town Center: Drop by Hamilton Town Center this Wednesday for Fuel Night! Visit The Rink from 6-8 p.m. for free skating and the chance to meet Anthony Collins, Radovan Bondra and Connor Moynihan!

Fuel Holiday Hat Trick: Give the gift of Fuel hockey this season with the 2018 Fuel Holiday Hat Trick! Each package includes tickets to three exciting games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, a Fuel knit hat, and a 5th Anniversary puck for just $50! To score your Holiday Hat Trick, visit IndyFuelHockey.com/Holiday today, or call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL!

Fuel Holiday Ornament Sale: Drop by the Indiana Farmers Coliseum lobby before Friday's game for a chance to purchase a variety of holiday ornaments hand-decorated by your favorite Fuel players. Pick up a one-of-a-kind keepsake and help the team make a difference this holiday season! All proceeds from the ornament sale will help the players purchase gifts for local children in need.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual tickets for all Fuel home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum are available at IndyFuelHockey.com, or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. A variety of Ticket Plans are also still available for the 2018-19 season, call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL for learn more today!

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Voice of the Fuel Andrew Smith bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

