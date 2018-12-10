Thunder Weekly, December 10th

Wichita, KS (Dec. 10th) - Wichita played four games this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, December 4th

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-2 W

Friday, December 7th

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-1 W

Saturday, December 8th

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-1 W

Sunday, December 9th

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, December 14th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, December 15th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, December 16th

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 2:00 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 8-4-1-1

AWAY: 3-5-2-0

OVERALL: 11-9-3-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 5-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 26 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 11

Assists: Keoni Texeira, 18

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 24

+/-: Jared Wilson, +7

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 70

LAST WEEK - Wichita started the week in Tulsa with the last of a three-game road swing. The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Ralph Cuddemi and Jakob Stukel netted goals. Tulsa tied it with two unanswered themselves. Cuddemi recorded the game-winner on the power play and Stukel tucked home an empty-netter to grab a 4-2 win. The Thunder returned home for three-straight against the Rapid City Rush. Wichita won all three, snagging Friday night's contest by the final of 5-1, Saturday by the final of 4-1 and shutting out Rapid City on Sunday, 2-0.

SCORING TOUCH - Ralph Cuddemi, the team's MVP from a year ago, has started to find his scoring touch. He has six goals in the last five games, goals in five-straight and back-to-back two-point outings.

NETMINDING - The Thunder goaltenders stood tall this past week. Wichita set a new career-low for goals given up over a five-game span that equated to a five-game winning streak. Over that time frame, Wells and Skinner combined to go 5-0 with just five goals against. Skinner earned his second career shutout on Sunday afternoon.

DICE ROLL - Dyson Stevenson continued to put his name on the score sheet last week. He had five points (2g, 3a) in four games.

TEX MEX - Keoni Texeira had another solid week on the backend for the Thunder. He has assists in his last five, which equates to nine helpers over that span.

POWERING UP - Wichita got off to a slow start on the power play, but has found its stride over the last 16 games. The Thunder have 21 power play goals in that span (21-for-66 = 31.8%) and have four power play goals in their last seven games. Wichita is second in the league on the power play (22.2%).

HIT THE ROAD JACK - Wichita will hit the road for five of the next six games starting Friday. The Thunder plays at Fort Wayne on Friday, at Cincinnati on Saturday and then closes the weekend at Kalamazoo on Sunday afternoon. After hosting Kansas City on Tuesday, December 18th, Wichita will play two games at Rapid City before the Christmas break.

SCORING FIRST - Wichita has found the back of the net first in eight-straight games. The Thunder are 10-2-3-1 in those situations.

THUNDERBOLTS... Head Coach Malcolm Cameron moved into fifth place earlier this season with 382 ECHL wins...Travis Brown is second among dmen for goals (8)...Stuart Skinner leads the ECHL in shootout wins (3)...Jared Wilson is tied for second among rookies with 16 minor penalties...Steven Iacobellis is fourth among rookies with 24 points (8g, 16a)...Keoni Texeira is first with 13 power play assists...Wichita is 8-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-1-3-1 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita heads on the road for the next three starting next Friday night in Fort Wayne.

