Mariners Add Two D-Men from Laval

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners gained two additions to their blue line on Monday, as defensemen Ryan Culkin and Adam Plant were assigned to Maine from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Culkin returns to the Mariners after 14 games played to start the season while Plant will make his ECHL debut.

Culkin (6'2, 201 lbs), a 24-year-old from Montreal, QC was a mainstay in the Mariners lineup until his recall on November 22nd. In 14 games, Culkin had two goals and seven assists. He scored one of the Mariners' three goals in their inaugural game against Adirondack on October 13th at the Cross Insurance Arena. With Laval, Culkin dressed in three games, scoring one goal. Culkin is a 2012 fifth round draft pick of the Calgary Flames and has played over 200 professional games between the AHL and ECHL.

Adam Plant (5'10, 170 lbs) is a 2017 National Champion when his University of Denver Pioneers won it all during his Junior year. A native of Penticton, BC, Plant was an alternate captain his senior year, scoring six goals with five assists in 32 games. After graduating last season, Plant signed with Laval in March and appeared in 7 games without a point. In nine games for the Rocket this season, Plant has one assist. The 23-year-old played his Junior hockey for the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL.

The Mariners are off to St. Johns, Newfoundland this week for games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against the North Division leading Growlers. Both games begin at 5:30 PM ET, with pregame coverage starting at 5:15 PM ET on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network. Maine returns home on Friday to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. It's also the final day for non-perishable food donations for Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

