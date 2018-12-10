Morgan Adams-Moisan Recalled to AHL Laval

PORTLAND, ME - The Laval Rocket of the AHL have recalled forward Morgan Adams-Moisan. The rookie winger has been on a hot stretch for the Mariners, scoring his first five professional goals in a span of seven games. Although Adams-Moisan is under contract with Laval, he has yet to appear in an AHL game.

Last night's empty-net goal for Adams-Moisan put an exclamation mark on a remarkable seven game run. It began on November 28th when his first professional goal came shorthanded in a 4-1 win over the Reading Royals. He'd score three more before the weekend was over, picking up a goal (and a fight) against Worcester two days later, and then notching his first career multi-goal performance on December 1st in Manchester, a 5-2 Maine win. Adams-Moisan has also been one of the Mariners main enforcers, with three fights on the season.

The 21-year-old from La Tuque, QC signed with Laval in April after a standout final season of Juniors with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL. Adams-Moisan posted 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games in 2017-18. He was assigned to the Mariners on October 10th and has suited up in all but one of their games.

The Mariners are off to St. Johns, Newfoundland this week for games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against the North Division leading Growlers. Both games begin at 5:30 PM ET, with pregame coverage starting at 5:15 PM ET on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network. Maine returns home on Friday to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. It's also the final day for non-perishable food donations for Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

