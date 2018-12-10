'Blades Set Team Record with 8,236 Stuffed Animals on Teddy Bear Toss Night

ESTERO, Fla. - A sellout crowd of 7,504 on Saturday night helped the Florida Everblades set a new franchise record by donating 8,236 stuffed animals at the team's 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Florida Community Bank.

Forward Justin Auger's goal just 3:54 into the first period against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday triggered the record-setting avalanche of stuffed animals.

The promotion that started in the 1999-2000 season has seen the Everblades collect more than 120,000 teddy bears total for children in Southwest Florida.

"We continue to be floored by the support and generosity of 'Blades fans every time we do Teddy Bear Toss," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "This great event wouldn't be possible without the best fans in the ECHL, and we can't thank everyone enough for their contributions that will directly benefit local children in the holiday season."

The Everblades team and staff will visit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida on Monday to deliver stuffed animals to patients, which is a yearly tradition done in conjunction with the Teddy Bear Toss game.

Golisano Children's Hospital is one of many local organizations that receives stuffed animals from the game. Teddy bears are also donated to Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family, Northside Naples Kiwanis Club, and If I Can Dream Foundation, among others.

Organizations interested in receiving stuffed animals should contact Meagan Stover with the Everblades at 239-948-7825 ext. 1033 or by email at meagans@floridaeverblades.com.

The Everblades start a stretch of five straight games on the road with a two-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday and Friday of this week before traveling to Jacksonville to face the Icemen on Saturday night.

