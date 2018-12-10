Reading Royals Weekly

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Quote of the Week

Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald on sweeping Newfoundland:

"We were really effective using our team speed to get chances and we were rewarded. When we move our feet, we're one of the best teams in the league."

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have surged to wins in three straight games as the team prepares for the Weekend of Giving with the Salvation Army Fri., Dec. 14 - Sun., Dec. 16 vs. the Allen Americans. The Royals' three-game winning streak is tied for a season high.

The Weekend of Giving features a clothing drive, toy drive and food drive, plus the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds on $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

Team Record

10-7-2-4, 26 points, 4th North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 33 points

Adirondack - 29 points

Brampton - 27 points

Reading - 26 points

Maine - 25 points

Manchester - 24 points

Worcester - 23 points

Weekly Results

Dec. 7 at Newfoundland: W, 7-5

Dec. 8 vs. Kalamazoo: W, 5-3

Big 3 Storylines

3) Loving the road

The Royals possess the best road record in the league at 8-1-0-3 and are outscoring foes, 44-34, away from Santander Arena. This past Friday, Reading laid a season-high seven goals on the Growlers and then followed it up with five on Saturday. Those 12 goals are the most the team has combined for in back-to-back contests this campaign.

2) Royals player of the week: Michael Huntebrinker

Recalled to Lehigh Valley Monday, Huntebrinker registered four goals and five points in two games vs. Newfoundland and toppled the Growlers with back-to-back, game-winning goals. In Friday's four-point performance (3g), he scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to complete the hat trick. Next, he put Reading up by two with a primary assist on Josh MacDonald's tenth goal of the season. The four points matched a career high.

Saturday, after the Growlers tied the game at three in the third, Huntebrinker responded with a man-up goal shortly after to seize the lead back for good.

1) Quick Preview: Royals host Allen for three straight games

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mark the first of five "three-in-threes" the Royals play this season. Allen and the Royals meet up five times this season. The Americans are at Wheeling Wednesday before journeying to Reading.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Steven Swavely/Michael Huntebrinker (11)

Assists: Steven Swavely (15)

Points: Steven Swavely (26)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (12)

PIM: Adam Marsh (42)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - 11:00 a.m. Body Zone

Wednesday - 11:00 a.m. Body Zone

Thursday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Friday - Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Allen

Saturday - Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Allen

Sunday - Game 5:00 p.m. vs. Allen

Monday - OFF DAY

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Dec. 12

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.