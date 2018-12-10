Walleye Weekly
December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Overall Record: 15-5-2-0, 2nd Central Division
Current Streak: 2 Losses
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
December 5 vs. Cincinnati (3-1 Loss)
December 7 vs. Tulsa (6-4 Win)
December 8 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Loss)
December 9 at Brampton (4-2 Loss)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
December 14 vs. Norfolk at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)
December 15 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
Monday, December 10 - No Practice
Tuesday, December 11 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center
Wednesday, December 12 - Practice 4 p.m. at Huntington Center
Thursday, December 13 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center
Friday, December 14 - Game vs. Norfolk at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, December 15 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 16 - All-Star Draft at 3:30 p.m. at Huntington Center
**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit the ToledoWalleye.com**
WALLEYE NOTES
Three of four in the wrong way: Toledo only picked up one win over the past week and it was in come from behind fashion. Toledo lost to Cincinnati at home on Wednesday, Saturday vs. Wheeling and then Sunday at Brampton. The Walleye trailed Tulsa 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 in the second before roaring back for a 6-4 win Friday night at the Huntington Center.
Scoring loss: In the three losses this past week the Walleye scored a total of five goals. Toledo is 2-5-1 when they are held to two goals or less in a game. When they reach three strikes in a contest, they win games as evident by a 13-0-1 record.
Leading the way: For the first time this season Matt Register connected on a pair of goals in a game and he did it in Friday's win vs. Tulsa. He is currently the league leader in points for a defenseman with 22 on the year while averaging a point per game.
Pack that barn: Another Saturday night sellout was in order for the Walleye as 7,861 were on hand to cheer on the fish against Wheeling. That marked the seventh sellout crowd of the season for the Walleye over nine home games played. The Walleye are averaging the second most fans in the league per game at 7,580.
Two games ahead: Friday night the Walleye will welcome in the Norfolk Admirals for the only meeting of the season. Toledo has an all-time record of 3-0-1 vs. the Admirals. Saturday night the Walleye will finish the short week with a trip to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets. The Walleye are 3-0-1 against their rivals this season.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Daniel Leavens (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)
GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Kaden Fulcher (1-1-0, 3.55 GAA, .855 save %)
UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES: Get ready for the All-Star Classic with two PRE-All-Star Events
Wednesday, December 12 | 6:30 p.m. | Arena
Walleye Intrasquad Skills Challenge: Your Toledo Walleye will compete against each other to see who will represent in the CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Challenge. Find out who is the Fastest Skater, who has the Hardest Shot and the most Accurate Shot. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 16 | 4 p.m. | Arena
Walleye All-Star Draft: Find out which Walleye players will represent Team Hooks and Team Fins at the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic during this live draft event. The Walleye will also announce who will coach the two teams. The Team Draft is FREE to anyone who has purchased an All-Star package or is part of the FINatics or Flock membership clubs. For the general public, it's a $5 entry fee with proceeds to benefit the Walleye Wishing Well.
PLAYER VISIT: LOVE YOUR MELON
Thursday, December 13 | 1 p.m. | ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital
Hospital Visit: Walleye players and Love Your Melon Campus Crews will visit patients and their families at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital. Media can meet Callie at Entrance B.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 10 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Somppi Recalled to Crunch, Schmalz Traded to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Weekly: Four Game Week Begins in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 9 (December 3-9, 2018) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Clip Nailers, Spill Oilers for 4-Point Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Blades Set Team Record with 8,236 Stuffed Animals on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Utah Grizzlies Return to Maverik Center this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Huntebrinker Earns His First AHL Call-Up of Season to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday - December 10 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wings Weekly: Busy Week Sees Another Three-In-Three at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Add Two D-Men from Laval - Maine Mariners
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 10 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.