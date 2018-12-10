Walleye Weekly

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 15-5-2-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 5 vs. Cincinnati (3-1 Loss)

December 7 vs. Tulsa (6-4 Win)

December 8 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Loss)

December 9 at Brampton (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 14 vs. Norfolk at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 15 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 10 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 11 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, December 12 - Practice 4 p.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, December 13 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, December 14 - Game vs. Norfolk at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 - All-Star Draft at 3:30 p.m. at Huntington Center

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit the ToledoWalleye.com**

WALLEYE NOTES

Three of four in the wrong way: Toledo only picked up one win over the past week and it was in come from behind fashion. Toledo lost to Cincinnati at home on Wednesday, Saturday vs. Wheeling and then Sunday at Brampton. The Walleye trailed Tulsa 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 in the second before roaring back for a 6-4 win Friday night at the Huntington Center.

Scoring loss: In the three losses this past week the Walleye scored a total of five goals. Toledo is 2-5-1 when they are held to two goals or less in a game. When they reach three strikes in a contest, they win games as evident by a 13-0-1 record.

Leading the way: For the first time this season Matt Register connected on a pair of goals in a game and he did it in Friday's win vs. Tulsa. He is currently the league leader in points for a defenseman with 22 on the year while averaging a point per game.

Pack that barn: Another Saturday night sellout was in order for the Walleye as 7,861 were on hand to cheer on the fish against Wheeling. That marked the seventh sellout crowd of the season for the Walleye over nine home games played. The Walleye are averaging the second most fans in the league per game at 7,580.

Two games ahead: Friday night the Walleye will welcome in the Norfolk Admirals for the only meeting of the season. Toledo has an all-time record of 3-0-1 vs. the Admirals. Saturday night the Walleye will finish the short week with a trip to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets. The Walleye are 3-0-1 against their rivals this season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Daniel Leavens (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (1-1-0, 3.55 GAA, .855 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES: Get ready for the All-Star Classic with two PRE-All-Star Events

Wednesday, December 12 | 6:30 p.m. | Arena

Walleye Intrasquad Skills Challenge: Your Toledo Walleye will compete against each other to see who will represent in the CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Challenge. Find out who is the Fastest Skater, who has the Hardest Shot and the most Accurate Shot. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 | 4 p.m. | Arena

Walleye All-Star Draft: Find out which Walleye players will represent Team Hooks and Team Fins at the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic during this live draft event. The Walleye will also announce who will coach the two teams. The Team Draft is FREE to anyone who has purchased an All-Star package or is part of the FINatics or Flock membership clubs. For the general public, it's a $5 entry fee with proceeds to benefit the Walleye Wishing Well.

PLAYER VISIT: LOVE YOUR MELON

Thursday, December 13 | 1 p.m. | ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital

Hospital Visit: Walleye players and Love Your Melon Campus Crews will visit patients and their families at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital. Media can meet Callie at Entrance B.

