Mariners Weekly: Four Game Week Begins in Newfoundland

The sprint toward Christmas continues for the Maine Mariners with another busy week that includes four more games in a five day span. As the North Division standings tighten by the day, Riley Armstrong's group continues to play well, winning 10 of its last 14 games after sweeping their home weekend against Adirondack and Worcester. This week begins with a true measuring stick in the form of a trip to Newfoundland and a pair of battles with the division-leading Growlers. After traveling home on Thursday, there's little rest for the weary with a two more games in New England over the weekend.

The week that was

Wednesday, Dec. 5th - MNE: 2, ADK: 3

Hoping to be energized by the return of alternate captain Terrence Wallin, the Mariners were seeking their first win against Adirondack in the third meeting between the teams, and the first of a home and home. Brycen Martin opened the scoring, but Peter MacArthur ended a Mariners penalty kill streak that had reached 36 in a row to tie it before the period ended. Thunder captain James Henry scored twice early in the 2nd and although Wallin got one back in the third, the Mariners couldn't get any closer. FULL GAME RECAP

Friday, Dec. 7th - ADK: 4, MNE: 5/SO

Already without Wallin and Alex Kile, who were loaned to AHL Hartford, the Mariners also lost their two top defensemen Zach Tolkinen and Scott Savage to injuries. Nevertheless, they again scored first when Sean Day set up Michael McNicholas for a first period power play goal. Adirondack's John Edwardh and Maine's Justin Breton (his first goal as a Mariner) scored ten seconds apart in the second, but Adirondack rallied on goals by Henry and Shane Conacher to take a 3-2 lead. In the final seconds of the period, Ryan Gropp - playing in his home debut, roofed a power play goal to send the game into the third at three. Riley Bourbonnais gave Maine the lead back, but Edwardh came up with the extra attacker goal to force OT. Gropp would get the only goal of the shootout as Brandon Halverson stopped all three Thunder attempts and 47 of 51 shots through 65 minutes before the shootout. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 9th - WOR: 2, MNE: 4

Like the last meeting between the Railers and Mariners in Portland, the game featured a fight within the first half-minute of the game as Alex Adams tangled with Yanick Turcotte. The Mariners took advantage of a four minute power play as Ryan Ferrill netted the only goal of the first period. Brandon Halverson shined in the second period with 15 stops as Gropp and Breton added insurance goals. Worcester charged hard in the third and got a pair of goals from Nick Sorkin, but Halverson shut the door the rest of the way as Morgan-Adams Moisan sealed the game with an empty-netter. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Fun Facts

-Maine has at least a point in 9 of its last 10 home games dating back to 10/21/18

-The Mariners are 5-0-0 when Michael McNicholas scores a goal and 7-1-1 when he registers a point

-Brandon Halverson has a .935 SV% in his last 3 starts, stopping 129 of 138 shots

Transactions

-F Terrence Wallin and F Alex Kile were loaned to AHL Hartford

-F Ryan Gropp was assigned to Maine from AHL Hartford by the New York Rangers

-D Ryan Culkin and D Adam Plant were assigned to Maine from AHL Laval

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Tues, Dec. 11th @ NFL - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Weds, Dec. 12th @ NFL - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Fri, Dec. 14th vs. ADK - 7:15 PM (HOME)

Sat, Dec. 15th @ WOR - 7:05 PM (AWAY)

Newfoundland has led the North Division all season, but was recently swept at home by the Reading Royals. The Mariners are eight points behind the Growlers, with three games in hand. Friday night's home game features another "1-2-3 Friday": $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. It is also the final game with a non-perishable food donation drive to benefit Preble Street.

Mariners Holiday Packs are on sale! There are three options to choose from: Blizzard, Flurry, and Snowflake. The deadline to order for holiday shipping is today. Fans can call the Mariners business office at 833-GO-MAINE to purchase.

