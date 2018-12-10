Somppi Recalled to Crunch, Schmalz Traded to Worcester

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Otto Somppi from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Orlando has traded forward Matt Schmalz to the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.

Somppi, 20, was reassigned to Orlando on Dec. 6 and skated in two games with the Solar Bears, recording two points (1g-1a).

Schmalz, 22, recorded one assist in three games with the Solar Bears after his acquisition in a trade with the Wichita Thunder on Nov. 27.

