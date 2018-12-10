Pond Recalled by Providence
December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Tanner Pond.
Pond, 25, notched seven points (2g, 5a) in his three game stint with the Gladiators. The second-year pro has appeared in eight games for the Providence Bruins and earned one assist this season. Overall, the Walled Lake, MI native has skated 12 AHL games in his career, all with the P-Bruins.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, December 19th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018
- Morgan Adams-Moisan Recalled to AHL Laval - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Pond Recalled by Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Reading Royals Weekly - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 10, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 10 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Somppi Recalled to Crunch, Schmalz Traded to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Weekly: Four Game Week Begins in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 9 (December 3-9, 2018) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Clip Nailers, Spill Oilers for 4-Point Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Blades Set Team Record with 8,236 Stuffed Animals on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Utah Grizzlies Return to Maverik Center this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Huntebrinker Earns His First AHL Call-Up of Season to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday - December 10 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wings Weekly: Busy Week Sees Another Three-In-Three at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Add Two D-Men from Laval - Maine Mariners
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 10 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.