Pond Recalled by Providence

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Tanner Pond.

Pond, 25, notched seven points (2g, 5a) in his three game stint with the Gladiators. The second-year pro has appeared in eight games for the Providence Bruins and earned one assist this season. Overall, the Walled Lake, MI native has skated 12 AHL games in his career, all with the P-Bruins.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, December 19th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

