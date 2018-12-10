Stingrays Weekly Report - December 10

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With a sweep of last weekend's 3-in-3, the South Carolina Stingrays have moved into second place in the ECHL's South Division with an overall record of 14-11-0-0 and 28 points. The Rays were red hot on the power play over the weekend, scoring two times in each of their three contests for a total of six man-advantage goals. In addition, the team was successful on all 12 of their penalty kill situations and moved their PK percentage for the season up to 86.5%, which is 5th best in the ECHL.

This week, South Carolina will first host Atlanta on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., before welcoming Greenville to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 14-11-0-0

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

TUESDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Dylan Vander Esch scored with less than five minutes remaining in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and give the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Tad Kozun netted the only goal of the game for South Carolina 42 seconds into the second period for his fourth goal of the season, while Vinny Muto picked up his first point as a Stingray with an assist against his former team. Goaltender Gordon Defiel turned aside 17 shots in a losing effort for SC in his second start of the season between the pipes.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays scored two power play goals and got a shorthanded tally from Andrew Cherniwchan before goaltender Parker Milner held off a late surge by the Jacksonville Icemen to preserve a 3-2 win on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Jonathan Charbonneau, Grant Besse and Shane Eiserman each picked up multiple points for South Carolina in the win.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Despite trailing the Atlanta Gladiators by two goals in the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays came back to tie things up after two power play goals by Cam Askew and won the game 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Tad Kozun. Forward Matt Pohlkamp scored in the final minute of the second period to bring 8,570 stuffed animals to the ice as part of the team's Teddy Bear Toss night, the most SC has ever had in its history with the event. Pohlkamp finished the contest with a goal and two assists to lead the way offensively for South Carolina, while captain Joey Leach had two assists and goaltender Parker Milner earned the win with 29 saves.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 5

(Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

The South Carolina Stingrays and Atlanta Gladiators went back and forth on Sunday afternoon at the Infinite Energy Center, scoring a total of 11 goals. But in the end, Cam Askew had the final strike to give the Rays a 6-5 decision and stay unbeaten against the Glads this season. Tad Kozun scored twice in the game for South Carolina, while Jonathan Charbonneau netted a goal and two assists and Shane Eiserman scored a goal and an assist against his former club. In total, 12 of the Stingrays' 16 skaters registered a point in the contest.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, December 12 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, December 15 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 12 - Grant Besse*

Assists: 18 - Jonathan Charbonneau

Points: 24 - Grant Besse, Jonathan Charbonneau, Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Kevin McKernan

Penalty Minutes: 46 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 106 - Grant Besse*

Wins: 8 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.66 - Gordon Defiel

Save Percentage: 0.904 - Parker Milner

*Currently in the AHL

CHARBONNEAU CLEANS UP

Forward Jonathan Charbonneau had five points in four games last week and is now tied for the team lead in scoring with 24 points (6g, 18a), while his assist total also leads the team. Charbonneau is tied for the league lead in assists among rookie skaters and is tied for fourth in overall rookie scoring. His 85 shots on net are tops among all first-year skaters.

KOZUN KEEPS IT GOING

Forward Tad Kozun followed up a 3-point week by scoring four times in the Rays' four games last week. The Nipawin, Sask. native has now scored points in five of the team's last six contests and seven of the last nine. His 15 total points on seven goals and eight assists is tied for fourth-most on the team.

ASKEW STEPS UP

Forward Cam Askew scored three times for SC last weekend against Atlanta. All three goals happened in the third period, while both of his Saturday night tallies came on the power play. The rookie forward now has a total of four goals thus far in his first pro campaign.

DAVISION DISHING OUT ASSISTS

Defender Tim Davison has picked up assists in four of South Carolina's last five games and is now 11th in the ECHL in scoring amongst defensemen. His assist total is eighth among all blueliners and his point total of 13 is fourth-best among ECHL rookie defensemen.

