Steelheads Weekly - December 10, 2018

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-3) prepare for a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks following a split at home against the Utah Grizzlies.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, December 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 4-2 W

Shots: Grizzlies 33, Steelheads 32

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-1

The Steelheads extended their win streak to four games with a 4-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. After an opening Grizzlies goal, Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman (7:49 1st) tied the game on a one-time shot before forward Elgin Pearce (13:15 2nd) gave the Steelheads their first lead, 2-1. The Grizzlies tied the game one minute later, but the Steelheads answered with two more goals from forwards Kyle Schempp (7:01 3rd) and Steve McParland (EN, 18:38 3rd) to take the 4-2 win. Tomas Sholl (7-3-0) halted 31 of 33 shots in the win.

Saturday, December 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 5-1 L

Shots: Grizzlies 36, Steelheads 31

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-6

The Steelheads split their two-game weekend with a 5-1 loss on Saturday night. Following a Grizzlies goal to open the game, forward Reid Petryk (PP, 10:00 1st) tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the period. However, the Grizzlies opened the lead and secured the win, 5-1, with four more goals. Tomas Sholl (7-4-0) stopped 31 of 36 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, December 12 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, December 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 15 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads welcome the Kansas City Mavericks for the first and only meeting at CenturyLink Arena this season for a three-game weekend. The Steelheads and Mavericks play a six-game season series this year after just two games last season at CenturyLink Arena, during which the Steelheads won back-to-back 3-2 overtime results. The two sides have played six times since the ECHL/CHL merger with the Steelheads taking a 4-2-0 record before doubling that game total this season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Nickelodeon Night: CenturyLink Arena will be invaded by the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) this Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. when the Steelheads host the Kansas City Mavericks for Nickelodeon Night. TMNT jerseys will be the first jersey auction of the season, benefitting St Luke's Children's Hospital. Call 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com for tickets.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Reid Petryk has points in five of his last six games, notching six points (4g, 2a) in that span

- Before his call-up to the AHL, Colton Saucerman set a team-high five-game point streak with six points (2g, 4a)

- Midway through their nine-game home stand, the Steelheads own a 3-1-0-0 record and have wins in seven of their last nine games

- The Steelheads penalty kill is now perfect in five-straight games (17 attempts) and nine of their last 10 games, going 36-for-37 (97.3%) in that span since November 14 and moving from 23rd to 4th in the ECHL

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 10 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 11 - A.J. White

POINTS: 19 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 3 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 3 - Brad McClure

PIMS: 116 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Steve McParland

SHOTS: 88 - Steve McParland

WINS: 7 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.06 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .931 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 14-4-3-1, 32 pts

2. Utah 13-6-3-2, 31 pts

3. Kansas City 14-5-1-1, 30 pts

4. Steelheads 12-9-1-2, 27 pts

5. Rapid City 11-11-2-2, 27 pts

6. Wichita 11-9-3-1, 26 pts

7. Allen 6-18-0-2, 14 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket", CableOne Channel 72 and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KITK and 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season! Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.