Steelheads Weekly - December 10, 2018
December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-3) prepare for a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks following a split at home against the Utah Grizzlies.
LAST WEEK...
Friday, December 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 4-2 W
Shots: Grizzlies 33, Steelheads 32
PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-1
The Steelheads extended their win streak to four games with a 4-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. After an opening Grizzlies goal, Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman (7:49 1st) tied the game on a one-time shot before forward Elgin Pearce (13:15 2nd) gave the Steelheads their first lead, 2-1. The Grizzlies tied the game one minute later, but the Steelheads answered with two more goals from forwards Kyle Schempp (7:01 3rd) and Steve McParland (EN, 18:38 3rd) to take the 4-2 win. Tomas Sholl (7-3-0) halted 31 of 33 shots in the win.
Saturday, December 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 5-1 L
Shots: Grizzlies 36, Steelheads 31
PP: Grizzlies 0-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-6
The Steelheads split their two-game weekend with a 5-1 loss on Saturday night. Following a Grizzlies goal to open the game, forward Reid Petryk (PP, 10:00 1st) tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the period. However, the Grizzlies opened the lead and secured the win, 5-1, with four more goals. Tomas Sholl (7-4-0) stopped 31 of 36 shots in the loss.
THIS WEEK...
Wednesday, December 12 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT
Friday, December 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT
Saturday, December 15 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT
The Steelheads welcome the Kansas City Mavericks for the first and only meeting at CenturyLink Arena this season for a three-game weekend. The Steelheads and Mavericks play a six-game season series this year after just two games last season at CenturyLink Arena, during which the Steelheads won back-to-back 3-2 overtime results. The two sides have played six times since the ECHL/CHL merger with the Steelheads taking a 4-2-0 record before doubling that game total this season.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...
Nickelodeon Night: CenturyLink Arena will be invaded by the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) this Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. when the Steelheads host the Kansas City Mavericks for Nickelodeon Night. TMNT jerseys will be the first jersey auction of the season, benefitting St Luke's Children's Hospital. Call 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com for tickets.
$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.
Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.
STEEL STATS...
Quick Bites:
- Reid Petryk has points in five of his last six games, notching six points (4g, 2a) in that span
- Before his call-up to the AHL, Colton Saucerman set a team-high five-game point streak with six points (2g, 4a)
- Midway through their nine-game home stand, the Steelheads own a 3-1-0-0 record and have wins in seven of their last nine games
- The Steelheads penalty kill is now perfect in five-straight games (17 attempts) and nine of their last 10 games, going 36-for-37 (97.3%) in that span since November 14 and moving from 23rd to 4th in the ECHL
Team Leaders:
GOALS: 10 - Steve McParland
ASSISTS: 11 - A.J. White
POINTS: 19 - Steve McParland
PP GOALS: 3 - Reid Petryk
SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Saucerman/Schempp
GW GOALS: 3 - Brad McClure
PIMS: 116 - Kale Kessy
PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Steve McParland
SHOTS: 88 - Steve McParland
WINS: 7 - Tomas Sholl
GAA: 2.06 - Tomas Sholl
SAVE %: .931 - Tomas Sholl
Mountain Division Standings:
1. Utah 14-4-3-1, 32 pts
2. Utah 13-6-3-2, 31 pts
3. Kansas City 14-5-1-1, 30 pts
4. Steelheads 12-9-1-2, 27 pts
5. Rapid City 11-11-2-2, 27 pts
6. Wichita 11-9-3-1, 26 pts
7. Allen 6-18-0-2, 14 pts
BROADCAST INFORMATION...
All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket", CableOne Channel 72 and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KITK and 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.
Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.
The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season! Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
