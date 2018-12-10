Utah Grizzlies Return to Maverik Center this Week

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for games December 12th, 14th and 15th against the Rapid City Rush.

Last weekend the Grizzlies split a 2 game weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads. Idaho won 4-2 on December 7th as Ryan Misiak and Ryan Walters scored goals for Utah. Kevin Carr stopped 28 of 31 shots. On Saturday, December 8th Utah won 5-1 as Caleb Herbert had 2 goals and 1 assist and Josh Dickinson had 2 assists for Utah. Joe Cannata was outstanding, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Last Saturday the Grizzlies won 5-1 and once again the Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully show was on full display as Herbert scored 2 goals (18th and 19th of the season) and added 1 assist in a 3 point effort. Herbert leads the league with 19 goals. He also leads with 36 points. Cole Ully scored his 9th goal of the season on Saturday night. Ully is 2nd in the league with 31 points on the season.

The Grizzlies have a winning percentage of .727. That's tied for the best in the league with the Toledo Walleye. Utah has outscored opponents 82 to 61 this year. Utah is in the top 4 in both goals per game (3.77, ranked 2nd in the league) and goals allowed per game (2.77, ranked 4th in the league).

This Week's Games

December 12th vs Rapid City - 7:05 pm. ESPN 700.

December 14th vs Rapid City - 7:05 pm. ESPN 700.

December 15th vs Rapid City - 7:05 pm. ESPN 700.

Upcoming Homestand Promotions

December 12th vs Rapid City - Wendy's Wednesday: Tickets starting at $10 with voucher from Wendy's. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

December 14th vs Rapid City - Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Ford. AFCU Friday (tickets starting at $8, for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card). Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

December 15th vs Rapid City - Star Wars Night (Specialty Jerseys) with Make A Wish. Stocking stuffer - Buy a ticket at the box office and get a free ticket to use as a stocking stuffer for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

When you mention the stocking stuffer at the Maverik Center box office when purchasing a regular priced ticket for any of the 3 games this week, you get a free ticket for the January 5th game vs Wichita.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1 at Idaho last week.

Grizzlies lost 4-2 to Idaho on Dec. 7. Grizzlies won 5-1 at Idaho on Dec. 8.

Overall record: 14-4-3-1

Home record: 8-1-1

Road record: 6-3-2-1

Last 10 games: 6-3-0-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is at home vs Rapid City Dec. 12, 14, 15).

Grizzlies notes: Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully were named ECHL Co-Players of the Month for November. The last player of the month winner was former forward and current assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich, who won the honor for October 2009. Kinasewich was a 3 time winner of player of the month honors in a Utah uniform. Goaltender Joe Cannata currently leads the league with 3 shutouts on the season. Ryan Misiak scored 19 seconds into the game last Friday night at Idaho. It was his first game since November 9th at Wichita. JT Henke scored his 1st goal in a Grizzlies uniform last Saturday at Idaho. Henke had 4 goals in 19 games in a Greenville Swamp Rabbits uniform before being claimed off waivers by the Grizzlies this November.

Team notes: Utah has outscored opponents 29 to 15 in the first period of games. The Grizzlies are 2nd in the league by averaging 3.73 goals per game. Grizzlies are 4th in the league by allowing 2.77 goals per game. Utah has scored first in 16 of 22 games this year.

Roster Moves Last Week: Austin Carroll went to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Carroll has 6 goals and 10 assists in 20 games for Utah. Matt Berry was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Berry has 13 goals, 9 assists and is a plus 12 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.