ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

December 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Idaho's Moroz suspended

Idaho's Mitch Moroz has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #296, Utah at Idaho, on Dec. 8.

Moroz receives an automatic one-game suspension under Rule #46.12 as the result of being assessed a minor penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation.

Moroz will miss Idaho's game vs. Kansas City on Dec. 12.

Rapid City's Klotz fined, suspended

Rapid City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #308, Rapid City at Wichita, on Dec. 9.

Klotz was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 7:39 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Klotz will miss Rapid City's games at Utah (Dec. 12, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15) and vs. Wichita (Dec. 20 and Dec. 21).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

