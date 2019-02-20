Wings Stopped by Cyclones 5-1

Cincinnati, OH. - Jagger Dirk spoiled Michael Houser's shutout bid late in the third period but it wasn't enough as the K-Wings fell 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Thomas saw his 15-game point streak snapped in the defeat as the K-Wings fell to 27-22-1-2.

A flurry from the Cyclone offense in the first period helped Cincinnati take an early 3-0 lead just over midway through the first. Jesse Schultz got the home side on the board putting home a rebound to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later Myles Powell doubled the lead on the power play. Standing on the edge of the goal line, Powell sent an odd angle shot past Matiss Kivlenieks to push the lead to 2-0. Less than a minute later the Cyclones scored again, ending Kivlenieks night. The netminder made seven saves on ten shots, prior to being replaced.

Cincinnati added a goal late in the second period to extend the lead to 4-0 as Eric Knodel's shot found a way past Jake Hildebrand as traffic in front of the K-Wing goaltender helped allow the puck to find the back of the net. Cincinnati took the 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

Jagger Dirk ruined Michael Houser's shutout bid late in the third period with a power play goal at the 14:28 mark of the third period. Dirk's shot from the left circle beat Houser between the legs to put the K-Wings on the board. Cincinnati added one more goal in the final two minutes of the game as Vas Glotov notched his 12th goal of the season to cap off the scoring.

Matiss Kivlenieks suffered the loss, stopping seven of ten shots before being replaced by Jake Hildebrand who stopped 21 of 23. Michael Houser stopped 19 of 20 en route to victory. The K-Wings finished the night one for four on the power play.

The K-Wings are back in action on Saturday night in Kansas City taking on the Mavericks.

