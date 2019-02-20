Salvaggio Joins Thunder from AHL Hartford

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jason Salvaggio has been assigned to Wichita by the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Salvaggio, 24, has appeared in 42 games for the Maine Mariners this season. He has registered 26 points (10g, 16a) so far this year, including scoring the first goal in Mariners history.

A native of Hanson, Massachusetts, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack after playing a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire. His best season came during his junior campaign in 2016-17, tallying 36 points (23a, 13a) in 40 games. He won the Paul Hines Award that year, given to the Most Improved Player in New England.

The Thunder heads to Fort Wayne tonight to take on the Komets at 6:30 p.m. CST.

