Two-Goal Second Period Pushes IceMen Past Everblades
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen scored the final two goals of the game and held on in the third period for a 3-2 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.
In the first game of a three-game week, the Everblades (35-13-5-0, 75 pts.) led by a goal after the first period but couldn't find the back of the net in the final 40 minutes in their second consecutive loss.
Florida took the first lead of the game with the 13th goal of the season from Tommy Thompson. After Thompson helped keep the puck in the offensive zone with a hit, Patrick McCarron took over possession and fired a shot from the slot. Thompson deflected McCarron's attempt, and after Jacksonville netminder Tanner Jaillet made the initial save, Thompson got it back at the top of the crease and jammed in his own rebound 4:56 into the first.
Jacksonville (27-22-2-2, 58 pts.) tied the game for the first time thanks to the second goal of the season from David Broll. Following a save from Florida goaltender Jamie Phillips on Jack Glover's initial shot, Broll pushed in the loose puck from the top of the crease just 2:26 after the 'Blades had taken the lead.
Cliff Pu returned the advantage to Florida, scoring on his third shot in an individual flurry of three opportunities. On Brendan Miller's shot from the left-wing wall, Pu caught a piece on a redirect, but Jaillet made the save. Pu got the puck back at the near post and shoveled his second opportunity parallel to the goal line. On a third try, Pu banked in the puck at the far post to make it 2-1 with 5:16 left in the first.
Jacksonville took its first lead of the game with the only two goals of the second period. Cody Fowlie tied the game at two when he picked up a rebound at the side of the net and slid it past Phillips with 11 minutes, 13 seconds gone in the middle frame. Dajon Mingo then tapped in a backdoor feed from the top of the right circle from Cameron Critchlow to give the Icemen a 3-2 edge with just 1:23 left in the second.
Florida outshot the Icemen, 7-5, in the third period, but couldn't beat Jaillet again. Jaillet preserved the Jacksonville lead with less than four minutes left in regulation, sliding right to left in goal and denying Kyle Platzer on a one-time shot at the back post. Jaillet finished with 26 saves.
Phillips suffered the loss and turned in a 19-save effort.
Florida now makes the trek to Charleston, South Carolina, for a two-game set with the South Carolina Stingrays. The series gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. tilt on Friday.
